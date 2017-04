2016 marks Negev Direct Marketing‘s 25th year in business!

David Rubin founded the company in 1991 in Milwaukee WI. and moved it here to Israel 12 years ago. I’ve “only” been on board since for just short of 12 years.

A huge shout out and thanks to all the businesses and people who’ve supported us and worked with us the last 25 years. We couldn’t have done it without you!