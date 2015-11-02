Featured Course – Encore Entrepreneurs: Business Training for Aspiring Entrepreneurs Age 50+

Are you over the age 0f 50 and have a dream, an idea or the calling to be an entrepreneur? This course, offered by the Hebrew Free Loan Society with the support of UJA-Federation of New York is for you!

Individuals over the age of 50 have valuable professional experience and wisdom; yet statistics show that they are most at risk for long-term unemployment or underemployment. For some, the solution to the problem is to become a consultant in their field of expertise or start a business not directly related to their previous job.

The Hebrew Free Loan Society’s Encore Entrepreneurs Program provides individuals age 50 plus with the skills required to successfully launch a business as a path to long-term financial stability.

Program Overview:

This comprehensive and highly-interactive course uses the Kauffman FastTrac® NewVenturetm Entrepreneurship Program, which positions people for success by helping them hone the skills needed to create, manage, and grow successful consulting and other businesses. The course provides guidance and support in a group-oriented environment. Program participants will:

Align their business concept with real market opportunities

Learn how to set realistic financial goals for their business

Determine the unique features and benefits of their products/services

Find their target market and clarify their competitive advantage

Determine steps to profitability

Identify potential sources of funding for their business

Learn about social media and e-commerce marketing

Find resources in their communities for ongoing business planning

Encore Entrepreneurs is taught by two skilled facilitators, both of whom are experienced entrepreneurs. Each session includes presentations from facilitators and break-out groups on exercises, assignments, and business plans. Expert guest speakers in business marketing, law, social media, and other areas offer insights into starting and managing a business.

The course runs for 12 consecutive Wednesdays. All classes meet at UJA-Federation of New York (130 East 59th Street in Manhattan) from 10 am to 2 pm, except for the initial introductory session, which meets for 1.5 hours.

The subsidized cost per person is $200 and includes FastTrac® New Venturetm entrepreneur manual, content supplement workbook, and access to an abundance of online tools and templates.

This course is offered by the Hebrew Free Loan Society with the support of UJA-Federation of New York.

Eligibility

You are eligible for Encore Entrepreneurs if you…