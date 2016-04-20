Featured Nonprofit: Jordan River Village, Israel

For the Jordan River Village in Israel it’s is all about the kids – giving them some of their childhood back, enhancing their sense of self-worth.

The Jordan River Village Mission is critical:

T o enrich the lives of children, suffering from serious illnesses and life-threatening conditions by creating free, fun-filled, memorable, empowering, medically sound and safe camping experiences.

The Village includes state-of-the-art, but unobtrusive, 24 hour medical supervision, comfortable cabins, specially treated swimming pool, dining hall complex, a performing arts theater, sports & recreation center, arts & crafts building, and much, much more. Children between the ages of 9 and 18 coping with cancer, cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, familial dysautonomia, neurological disorders, rheumatic diseases, heart diseases and other life threatening or chronic diseases are able to feel safe and cared for.

No child or family will ever pay to attend the Jordan River Village which is open year-round.

Leading hospitals and voluntary disease-oriented organizations have partnered with the Jordan River Village, recognizing the importance of such a village and its benefit to thousands of children, who suffer in ways most of us will never know. Our experience has shown that seriously ill children thrive, both physically and mentally, in an atmosphere of fun, support, appreciation and satisfaction.

Activities are structured to allow campers to experience success no matter what their disease or disability. Following their camp experience, the kids react more favorably to medical treatment and address their conditions more positively.

The Government of Israel has officially endorsed the project and is committed to participate financially in the establishment, operation and maintenance of the Village.

Since the commencement of operation, in August 2011, over 5,800 children enjoyed the facilities of the Jordan River Village. During this period over 2,800 people have volunteered at the Village, including doctors, nurses, counselors and those who assist with maintenance.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit our website www.jrv.org.il or contact Katia Citrin, Director of External Affairs at: katia@jrv.org.il