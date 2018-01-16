Initial Steps to Take During a Home Flooding

Home flooding, especially that which has emanated from flash floods can catch any homeowner by surprise. This is especially true, if the community does not usually experience flooding and that there are no major weather disturbances that may have alerted the homeowner to prepared for the eventuality.

How to react if your home experience flooding from water sources near your area like rivers, or the like?

Once a home has been inundated by flood waters, the first necessary step to take is to ensure the safety of all the family members and home occupants. Once this is established, it is important to gather emergency kits that have been prepared before hand and listen to announcements of authorities related to evacuation and the like. San Diego water damage repair

Evacuate if necessary, but if not, start undertaking necessary actions that should be carried out once the flood waters have started receding or is no longer threatening.

House Logic has an advice related to this. One of the initial steps they enumerated is to take photographs of the flooded parts of the home.

“Before you remove any water or make any repairs, fully document the damage for your insurer by taking photos or video. Digital versions are best, says Ramirez, because they can be stored electronically and easily copied. If you start removing water or making repairs before you photograph the damage, you could potentially decrease the extent of your coverage, he says.”

Read the other initial steps to take here.

The Guardian meanwhile mentioned about immediately getting in touch with the insurance company, as soon as safety of the homeowner has been established.

“If you are able to stay in your property but need help to prevent further damage, speak to your insurer before arranging emergency repairs, and keep any receipts for work done so you can claim for the cost. Where possible, take photographs to record the damage as this could help with your insurance claim. Remember that water and electricity don’t mix: if your electricity supply is not switched off, ask a qualified person to deal with this. Do not touch sources of electricity while standing in water.”

Check out the rest of the article here.

As for indoor or residential flooding, the website SafeWise has enumerated ways on how to react if your home experience flooding from water.

“Your first priority is stopping the flow of water. If you’ve identified the appliance that’s leaking, shut off water to that appliance. If you’re not sure where the leak is coming from, shut off water to the whole house. Next, turn off electricity at the fuse box. If you can’t reach the box without wading into water, call an electrician and stay out of the wet areas. Before removing any water, document the damage for your insurance company.”

The original article can be found here.

Once everything is settled and the insurance company has been informed of what had taken place, it is time to hire the right restoration professionals for the job. This is to ensure that the home will be appropriately remediated, and