Jewish Women in the Electrical Industry

Members of the Jewish Community continue to shine in different fields of endeavor. The Electrical industry is no exception. In fact even Jewish women have already entered into the field.

The website Jewish Alliance for Women in Science has in fact published an article on an Orthodox female electrical engineer. In the interview, they focused on her studies, training and current career, as well as the challenges she had to deal with as a Jewish woman in the electrical industry.

“In training –the usual issues that come up when going to a secular college, having to tell professors you need to take off days and reschedule tests around yomim tovim (Jewish holidays). For the most part, the professors were very reasonable. As for being a frum (religious/orthodox) female, Engineering tends to be a very male dominated profession. It was not unusual for me to be the only female in a class, regardless of my religion. The one thing that I did notice is if I was not in class for whatever reason it would be noted more so than if a male had not been there. I had no problem being the only female in a study group or on a project team; I was always treated very respectfully by the others.“

The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle meanwhile featured a 40-year old female Jew who, at the time of publication, is enrolled in an electrician training program. Apart from being the lone Jew in the class, she was also the lone female in her batch.

“But Stern is nonetheless excelling at the trade school located out in Moon Run, where she is training to become an electrician and boasting a 4.0 GPA. She is poised to finish the 16-month program in September at the top of her class. Out of the 400 students at Rosedale, which provides training in eight different trades, including automotive, HVAC, truck driving and welding, Stern is one of just 18 women enrolled and the only female currently in the electrical program, according to Angela Stansfield, the school’s marketing coordinator. Although Rosedale does not keep records on the ethnicity of its students, Stern believes she is the only person who identifies as Jewish in her program.”

The Jewish Women Foundation in New York meantime featured outstanding women in their community. One of them is Dana, who is an electrical engineer by profession.

“When Dana first arrived in New York from Moscow nine years ago, she considered herself fortunate. An electrical engineer by training, Dana was able to find good work testing software. But when the economy crashed in 2008, she lost her job and fell on hard times. Unable to find work in her field, she picked up jobs here and there, but as a middle-aged woman her prospects for steady, full-time employment were bleak.”

Jewish women have indeed found their place in the electrical industry.

