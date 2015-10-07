Cash Advance Payday Loans Online Cash Advance Payday Loans Online

«
»

Kahlon hails deal to build 20,000 homes in Beersheva – 1.5B NIS to go to Beersheva

Published October 7, 2015

Beersheva has a plan and if it works it could be HUGE.

“According to the roadmap in the agreement, the new units will be available by 2019 and NIS 1.5 billion will be invested in infrastructure and public buildings across the city. Furthermore, the city will receive funding for a refurbishment of its central avenue and the old city as well as the construction of a stadium.”

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also arrived at the ceremony. He said: “My vision is simple Beersheva as a city of half a million people within 12 years. We are making headway, step by step. This is the largest such agreement in this country’s history. It’s a big day for Beersheva, a big day for the Negev, and a big day for the State of Israel.””

Full story here: http://www.globes.co.il/en/article-kahlon-hails-historic-deal-to-build-20k-units-in-beersheva-1001071692

Facebook Twitter Plusone Email
Posted in Israel, Negev, Uncategorized
Subscribe via Email

Enter your email address:

Thank you!

Negev Direct On Twitter
Archives
Content Copyright © 2008-2017 Negev Direct Marketing, Inc.

Designed by i-pointwebdesign.com.