List Deal! Save $400 off the L.A. Jewish Journal Email List Now!

Rent the L.A. Jewish Journal email list for an early Rosh Hashana marketing campaign for $80o! That’s $400 off the regular rate of $1,200!

This offer is for a limited time only.

As of this moment, the open dates include:

· 8/24

· 8/25

· 8/27

· 8/28

· 8/31

Details:

· Dimensions: maximum size 600 x 900 pixels

· Specifications: JPG or TIFF file format

· URL: Up to you

· Creative Deadline: Three business days prior to start date

· This offer is available until the space is filled

This offer is time sensitive and available until filled.

If interested email yoav@negevdirect.com or call Negev Direct Marketing at 646-201-4080.