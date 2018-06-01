Green Electric Solutions continues to serve the whole San Diego neighborhood including the Jewish Community in the county. Green Electric Solutions has been providing electrician contractor services for more than 20 years in San Diego.

Apart from routine electrical repairs, Green Electric Solutions has been providing electrical installation work for both residential and commercial properties in the area. It has also been advocating electrical safety inspections to keep households safe from the dangers of electrical fires.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has published in its official website staggering statistics about fire damage that is due to electrical fires and malfunction.

“Between 2010 and 2014, U.S. municipal fire departments responded to an average of 45,210 home structure fires involving electrical failure or malfunction. These fires caused annual averages of 420 civilian deaths, 1,370 civilian injuries, and $1.4 billion in direct property damage. Non-home structure fires involving some type of electrical failure or malfunction accounted for an estimated annual average of 12 civilian deaths, 210 civilian injuries, and $614 million in direct property damage during this same period.”

Green Electric Solutions offers free safety inspections with corresponding cost estimates that are free of charge. These is a big help in the community, especially for households who are thinking twice about having their home electrical fixtures checked due to possible costs. Even Jewish Communities appreciate this effort from Green Electric Solutions. And this is why the local San Diego Electrician Company Makes a Difference For Jewish Community.

“We are glad that there is a free electrical inspection service that come with cost quotation. This helps us map out possible expenses for electrical repairs that are critical to everyone’s safety. This gesture from Green Electric Solution is highly appreciated by the Jewish Community,” says Paul who resides in the Jewish Neighborhood in La Jolla. Green Electric Solutions – Book Appointment

Another service appreciated by the Jewish community in San Diego is the Electrical Contractor’s 24/7 Emergency Electrician Services. For over two decades, Green Electric Solutions has been providing emergency electrical repair service anytime of the day, any day of the week including weekends and holidays. “We do not have to worry about electrical emergencies even on holidays and wee hours of the morning, because we know that there is a trustworthy electrician service in the neighborhood who can come by as soon as we call,” Paul adds.

Green Electric Solutions’ Emergency Electrician Team arrives in the location within 60 minutes from the time or call. Well-informed operators provide the caller advice on how to safely deal with the electrical emergency situation while waiting for the electrician to arrive. Such concern, and brand of customer care has been appreciated by the Jewish Community in San Diego.

Moreover, its credentials as a Electrician Service provider is also a magnet for more clients. Green Electric Solutions is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, has all the state and government licenses to operate, and continues to receive stellar ratings from third party service ratings agencies. It also provides a one-full year warranty for all services rendered.