WETA in DC is looking for a data-geek to join their team
Details:
Manager, Data Strategy & Management (DSM): WETA, Washington DC’s leading public broadcasting station, is looking for an all-star fundraising database manager. Experienced in working with fundraising database(s), the Manager will partner closely with WETA’s fundraising teams to understand and solve their data challenges and meet their data needs.
The successful Manager of DSM is a whiz at extracting and analyzing data from complex relational databases, writing queries using Oracle PL /SQL 12, and working with non-technical staff to resolve data irregularities.
Send your cover letter, resume and salary requirements to hr@weta.org or visit our website at for the full job description and on-line application. To confirm that a WETA or PBS NewsHour job posting is under recruitment, please visit our websites for our current job postings list: www.weta.org and www.pbs.org/newshour/.
WETA is an Equal Opportunity Employer D/M/F/V.
